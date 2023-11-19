Investigation launched after young man shot dead in Dublin
News

Investigation launched after young man shot dead in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead in Dublin on Saturday.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was shot outside a house in Barry Drive in the Finglas area shortly before 7pm.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel responded and the man was treated at the scene.

He was then taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

RTÉ News reports that the man was linked to a local family-based drugs gang in Finglas.

It adds that at least four shots were fired and the victim was hit in the head and body.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the Coroner has been notified.

See More: Dublin, Finglas

Related

Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' following death of man in Dublin
News 11 minutes ago

Gardaí investigating 'all the circumstances' following death of man in Dublin

By: Gerard Donaghy

Demonstrations in support of Palestine continue throughout Ireland
News 6 days ago

Demonstrations in support of Palestine continue throughout Ireland

By: Gerard Donaghy

Cyclist killed following collision between e-bike and truck on Irish road
News 1 week ago

Cyclist killed following collision between e-bike and truck on Irish road

By: Irish Post

Latest

Man and woman sentenced for drugs offences in Derry
News 2 days ago

Man and woman sentenced for drugs offences in Derry

By: Irish Post

'Disgraceful’ legacy letters sent to families of Troubles victims
News 2 days ago

'Disgraceful’ legacy letters sent to families of Troubles victims

By: Fiona Audley

Chef Anna Haugh will take celebrity friends across Ireland in new BBC series
Entertainment 2 days ago

Chef Anna Haugh will take celebrity friends across Ireland in new BBC series

By: Fiona Audley

Grants of €2.95m awarded to organisations promoting Irish culture across Globe
News 2 days ago

Grants of €2.95m awarded to organisations promoting Irish culture across Globe

By: Fiona Audley

Anne-Marie Duff warns fans to expect ‘lots of twists and turns’ as filming for Suspect series two begins
Entertainment 2 days ago

Anne-Marie Duff warns fans to expect ‘lots of twists and turns’ as filming for Suspect series two begins

By: Fiona Audley