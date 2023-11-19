Investigation launched after young man shot dead in Dublin

GARDAÍ have launched an investigation after a man was shot dead in Dublin on Saturday.

The man, aged in his early 20s, was shot outside a house in Barry Drive in the Finglas area shortly before 7pm.

Gardaí and emergency services personnel responded and the man was treated at the scene.

He was then taken to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

RTÉ News reports that the man was linked to a local family-based drugs gang in Finglas.

It adds that at least four shots were fired and the victim was hit in the head and body.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination and the Coroner has been notified.