Number of people deported from Ireland surges by 80% in just one year
News

Number of people deported from Ireland surges by 80% in just one year

Almost 300 people were deported from Ireland last year

THE number of people deported from Ireland has jumped massively over the last 12 months, according to the latest figures.

A total of 293 people were deported from the country in 2019, which represents more than an 80% increase on the 163 people deported in 2018.

In fact, there were almost as many deportations in 2019 as there were in 2018 and 2017 put together (303).

According to figures from the Department of Justice, of the 596 total people deported in the last three years, almost one in five (118) involved people from Pakistan.

The nationality with the next largest involvement was China with 87 cases, while Nigerian citizens were involved with 75 cases.

Advertisement

A Department of Justice spokesman said every person served with a notification of intention to deport, following an asylum refusal or because they were illegally present in the state, was given an opportunity of "voluntary return".

Under that arrangement, migrants can avail of free flights and a small financial grant to help them get re-established in their home country.

Those who qualify for the scheme can get €600 per individual or €1,000 per family to support "reintegration" through training or business grants.

A spokesman said: "It is only where voluntary return is not availed of will enforced deportation be considered, as a last resort.

"Prior to the making of a deportation order, each individual case is examined in detail and all available appeals processes are exhausted."

This would include consideration of private and family rights, as well as an examination of whether conditions in the country of origin allow for "safe return", according to thejournal.ie.

The spokesman said: "In terms of removal methods, the majority of deportations are arranged via commercial flights, and the deportee is accompanied by garda escorts.

Advertisement

"When required, chartered flights may be utilised in conjunction with other European member states."

See More: Department Of Justice, Deportation, Irish Deportations

Related

Direct Provision centre in Limerick set to close following campaign against 'inhumane conditions'
News 1 month ago

Direct Provision centre in Limerick set to close following campaign against 'inhumane conditions'

By: Rachael O'Connor

Ireland to introduce law which reveals names and addresses of sex offenders to parents and teachers
News 5 months ago

Ireland to introduce law which reveals names and addresses of sex offenders to parents and teachers

By: Harry Brent

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Exorcist’ star Max Von Sydow dies aged 90
News 1 hour ago

‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘The Exorcist’ star Max Von Sydow dies aged 90

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Details of Cillian Murphy’s role in ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ emerge ahead of film's release
News 20 minutes ago

Details of Cillian Murphy’s role in ‘A Quiet Place: Part II’ emerge ahead of film's release

By: Jack Beresford

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday
News 21 minutes ago

Tributes paid to hunger striker Bobby Sands on what would have been his 66th birthday

By: Rachael O'Connor

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze
News 31 minutes ago

St Patrick's Day Trees are the latest Irish craze

By: Harry Brent

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day
News 1 hour ago

Krispy Kreme is turning all of its donuts green for St Patrick’s Day

By: Jack Beresford

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Irish actor Jack Gleeson returning to TV in first role since Game of Thrones

By: Rachael O'Connor