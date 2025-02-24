Ireland Re-Emphasises its Support for Ukraine

IT IS three years today since Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of its neighbour Ukraine.

The occasion has been marked by both international solidarity with the beleaguered nation, as well as condemnation of the United States’ perceived recent role in escalating harmful rhetoric around Ukraine’s role in the war. US President Donald Trump has called Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a “dictator” and appeared to suggest that his country was responsible for its own invasion.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, meanwhile, has taken the opportunity to reiterate support for Ukraine. In a statement released this morning, he said that Ireland “remains steadfast” in its commitment to the Ukrainian people, adding that he admired the country’s “heroic” stance in the face of vicious recent drone attacks from its neighbour.

He said: “Three years on from the launch of Russia's barbaric and illegal full-scale invasion, it is important that we continue to highlight what is happening on our continent.

“Over the past three years, the people of Ukraine have endured unimaginable violence and suffering, the destruction of their homes and livelihoods and the devastation of critical infrastructure at the hands of the Russian Federation.

“In the face of such brutal adversity, the Ukrainians continue to demonstrate inspirational resolve and determination.

“Today, we honour their heroic efforts to defend their country. We recognise that as Ukrainians defend their nation, they are defending our fundamental European and universal freedoms, the rights for all people to live peacefully within their own borders without fear of being attacked.

“On this third anniversary of Russia’s appalling invasion, it is important to restate that Ireland’s support for the people and government of Ukraine remains steadfast.”

It is thought that the Irish Taoiseach will attend an online meeting of world leaders organised by President Volodymyr Zelensky later today.

The meeting is being held to discuss Ukraine’s future on the occasion of its third anniversary at war with the Russian Federation, and comes in the face of last week’s unprecedented verbal attack from US President Donald Trump, during which he appeared to suggest that Ukraine owed the United States reparations in the form of natural resources for its provision of military and financial aid.