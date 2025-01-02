Ireland faces ‘treacherous’ conditions as Arctic air mass brings severe snow, frost and ice

TEMPERATURES will plummet across Ireland from tonight as an Arctic air mass is set to bring significant snow as well as severe frost and ice to the nation.

In a forecast issued today, Met Éireann warned of the possibility of significant snowfall over the weekend followed by the arrival of “an arctic air mass” which “will bring bitterly cold conditions next week”.

“There'll be treacherous conditions with some significant accumulations of lying snow along with widespread severe frost and ice,” they confirmed.

A nationwide status yellow low temperature and ice warning has been issued today which will come into effect for the entire country from 6pm this evening.

Cold this evening & tonight,clear spells. Mostly dry but there'll be well scattered showers, mainly in the north & west, some wintry🌨️❄️ Low temp warning➡️ https://t.co/3041XHjphi Lows of -5 to 0C,widespread frost & some ice developing🥶 Some fog/freezing fog will form too🌫️ pic.twitter.com/yaqOuCeeHR — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 2, 2025

It warns that the weather will turn “very cold with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to -3 degrees or below in many areas”.

In its forecast for the week ahead, the weather agency confirmed that “the cold snap of weather will continue to the end of next week, with the likelihood of more persistent falls of rain, sleet and snow, but it's likely to gradually become less cold by [next] weekend”.