Ireland mourns Pope Francis as funeral arrangements begin in Rome

By Gerard Cassini, Vatican correspondent

IRELAND's Catholic community has joined the world in mourning Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, at the age of 88. The pontiff died peacefully in his residence at Domus Sanctae Marthae in Vatican City, prompting a period of global reflection and local remembrance — from parish halls in Clare to candlelit vigils in Camden.

Archbishop Eamon Martin, Primate of All Ireland, described the Pope’s death as “a moment of deep sorrow but also gratitude for a pontificate marked by humility, compassion, and a tireless call to care for the marginalised.” Flags flew at half-mast outside Dublin’s Pro-Cathedral, while candles flickered in Knock Shrine and on the lakeshore at Lough Derg. A memorial Mass is being arranged at Armagh Cathedral this weekend.

The Pope’s body will lie in state from Wednesday, April 23, in St. Peter’s Basilica, with tens of thousands expected to pay their respects. Irish pilgrims already in Rome for Easter are among those planning to attend. The funeral Mass is expected to be held on Friday or Saturday in St. Peter’s Square, to be presided over by the Dean of the College of Cardinals.

The service will be simpler than papal funerals of the past — in keeping with Pope Francis’s own wishes. He had long expressed a desire to emphasise his pastoral role as Bishop of Rome, in death as in life.

In a departure from tradition, Pope Francis will not be buried in the Vatican Grottoes but in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore — a papal church outside Vatican territory, in Rome’s Monti district. It is a choice rich with symbolism: Francis often visited the basilica before and after major trips, praying before the icon of Salus Populi Romani, a revered image of the Virgin Mary.

Other funeral arrangements reflect reforms introduced during his pontificate: no triple-coffin, no ornate regalia, just a humble farewell for the "people’s pope."

Irish Cardinal Kevin Farrell, based in Rome, will play a key ceremonial role as camerlengo — the Vatican official who oversees the interregnum between popes. He will manage day-to-day affairs of the Holy See and coordinate preparations for the conclave that will elect the next pontiff — a successor likely to reflect Francis’s legacy.

Mary McGinn, from Dublin, who had travelled to Rome with her parish group for Easter, told The Irish Post: “We were heartbroken when we heard the news. Pope Francis always felt like a pope for the people. To be here now, at this moment, is incredibly moving — we’ll never forget it.”

Marcus O’Beirne, originally from Derry and now living in Rome, said he saw Irish flags among the mourners in St. Peter’s Square. “You can always spot the Irish, even in the biggest crowds,” he said. “There’s a real sense of community here this week — sadness at the passing of Pope Francis. But a little bit of pride too, knowing that Cardinal Farrell will have a key role in what happens next.”