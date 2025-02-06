Ireland ‘obligated’ to take in people from Gaza says Israeli defence minister

IRELAND is ‘obligated’ to take in people from Gaza, Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has said.

Mr Katz made the statement as he ordered the Israeli army to prepare for large numbers of residents to leave the warn-torn territory which has been devastated by the 15-month conflict between Hamas and Israeli forces.

It follows a proposal made by US President Donald Trump earlier this week, in which he suggested most of the Gazan population be resettled elsewhere while the United States rebuilds the obliterated region.

On Tuesday, Febraury 4, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu became the first foreign leader invited to the White House since Donald Trump's second term began.

It was during a press conference held that day, featuring both leaders, that Mr Trump announced that the US would seek ownership of the Gaza Strip, suggesting Palestinians will have no choice but to leave their homes there.

"We're going to take over that piece, develop it and create thousands and thousands of jobs, and it will be something the entire Middle East can be proud of," he said, before adding that the US retaining “long-term ownership" of the territory would bring “great stability to the Middle East.”

Mr Netanyahu said he was in talks with the US President about the idea, adding: “I think it’s something that could change history and it worthwhile really pursuing this avenue.”

Speaking this morning, Mr Katz aid he “welcomed” Mr Trump’s “bold initiative” before adding that countries who opposed Israel’s military presence in Gaza should be responsible for taking in its people.

“Countries such as Spain, Ireland, Norway, and others, which have falsely accused Israel over its actions in Gaza, are legally obligated to allow Gazans to enter their territory,” he said.

“Their hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse.”

He added: “Meanwhile, countries like Canada, which has a structured immigration program, have previously expressed willingness to take in residents from Gaza.

“The people of Gaza should have the right to freedom of movement and migration, as is customary everywhere in the world.”

Mr Katz confirmed he has instructed the army to prepare for the departure of large numbers of Palestinians from Gaza.

“I have instructed the IDF to prepare a plan that will allow any resident of Gaza who wishes to leave to do so, to any country willing to receive them,” Mr Katz said.

“Hamas has used the residents of Gaza as human shields, built its terror infrastructure in the heart of the civilian population, and now holds them hostage—extorting money from them through the humanitarian aid system and preventing their departure from Gaza,” he added.

“The plan will include exit options via land crossings, as well as special arrangements for departure by sea and air.”

Mr Katz further added that Mr Trump’s plans “can create extensive opportunities for those in Gaza who wish to leave, assist them in resettling in host countries, and support long-term reconstruction efforts in a demilitarized, threat-free Gaza after Hamas—an effort that will take many years”.