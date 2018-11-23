Ireland rugby hero Conor Murray surprises Munster fan at their home

IRELAND RUGBY legend Conor Murray took some time out of his rehabilitation from injury to make one Munster fan's day with a surprise visit to the supporter's home.

Murray has been forced to watch Ireland's recent Autumn internationals and the memorable win over New Zealand from the sidelines because of a neck injury.

However, that didn't prevent Murray from taking the time to pay a visit to a rugby-mad Munster fan who ranks the Irish scrum-half among his favourite players.

Stephen Roche from Abbeyfeale, in Limerick, is as passionate a Munster fan as they come.

So, you can imagine his reaction when Murray came knocking.

Except, you don't have to imagine it - Stephen's brother Jeremiah was on hand to capture the incredible moment on camera.

"Many thanks to @ConorMurray_9 for calling to Abbeyfeale to meet my brother Stephen (and the rest of us!!)," Jeremiah wrote alongside the video showcasing the magical meeting.

The undoubted highlight comes when Stephen's mother matter-of-a-factly reacts to the rugby star's arrival with the simple response:

"Conor Murray, how are you? You're very welcome."

As well as meeting Stephen, Jeremiah, and his family, Murray also took the time out to pose for a series of pictures.

The videos and pictures prompted a raft of responses from other rugby fans online.

"Class," one follower wrote, with another concurring "lovely stuff".

"Ah that's gas. Conor Murray, alright boy," a fellow fan concurred.

Winner of the World Player of the Year award as voted for by readers of Midi Olympique and Rugbyrama, Murray will be hoping to make a big impact on the pitch in 2019.

Ireland will be out to retain the Six Nations crown next year while the Rugby World Cup in Japan is now less than 12 months away.

They are second favourites to win the Rugby World Cup behind New Zealand.