Ireland set to be hotter than Barcelona this week

The temperatures on the Emerald Isle are set to keep soaring as the weather has been predicted as dry and sunny.

The last few days have seen a mixed bag regarding the weather, with hazy sunny spells interrupted by mist, fog and clouds but today onwards will see the last of low temperatures and chilly breezes.

Temperatures today have been forecasted as hitting between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees hotter than our Spanish counterparts across the pond.

Scattered showers may develop this afternoon and later this evening in the northwest and southwest of the country with some possibly turning into thunder.

These showers, should they fall, will clear up before tonight where temperatures will be cooler between 9 to 13 degrees.

Tomorrow's weather will be even hotter, as sunny spells and warm weather will lead to temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees.