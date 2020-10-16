THE National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has reportedly urged the Government to move the entire country to Level Five of the Covid plan.

After meeting with government representatives on Thursday evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan warned that the coronavirus situation in Ireland was "not in control".

He advised that the country increases its restrictions to Level Five for six weeks in order to curb the recent spike in cases.

It's understood that NPHET recommended that schools remain open in spite of the increased restrictions.

Level Five essentially asks the over 70s to cocoon, and the health body said it will give further consideration to the restrictions that should apply to older people.

The recommendations were proposed to the Government via a letter - signed by Dr Holohan.

In the letter, it says that NPHET understands how difficult these restrictions will be for the population but it encourages them to show solidarity with one another.

It comes as the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached record daily figures of 1,205; and three more people have died from the virus.

Dr Holohan expressed "extreme concern" at the increased spread of the virus over the last week in particular, and warned of a "rapidly deteriorating trajectory nationally" of coronavirus.

"It's clear the disease is not in control. That's the situation in the North of Ireland," he said.

"That's the same situation in Europe. We share that challenge. Almost no country in Europe could regard them as having this virus in control.

"The data is clear. The infection has added at least 50% in the last seven days."