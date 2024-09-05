Ireland unveils new naval ships which will play ‘vital role’ in protecting the nation

TWO new naval vessels have been unveiled in Ireland during a ceremony in Co. Cork.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin hosted a naming and commissioning ceremony for L.É. Aoibhinn and L.É. Gobnait, in Haulbowline island in Cork Harbour this week.

“L.É. Aoibhinn and L.É. Gobnait will play a vital role in safeguarding our nation’s security and, given the times we now live in, they will contribute to the national effort of protecting our critical infrastructure,” Mr Martin, who is also Ireland’s Minister for Defence, said.

“I know these vessels and their crews stand ready to continue the hugely important work of our naval service,” he added.

“These ships are yet another demonstration of the Government's ongoing commitment to the modernisation of our Defence Forces, by investing in improved equipment, infrastructure, facilities and people.”

The new Inshore Patrol Vessels (IPVs), which are described as “highly manoeuvrable” and can reach speeds of up to 25 knots, replace the now decommissioned L.É. Orla and L.É. Ciara.

They introduce new electronic warfare and intelligence gathering capabilities to Ireland’s existing naval fleet, “bolstering service’s ability to adapt to the ever-changing maritime environment” a spokesperson for the Department of Defence said.

Purchased from the New Zealand Government, the ships have been reoriented to specific Irish Naval Service requirements, the Department further confirmed.

They also have a lesser crewing requirement than the ships they replace, requiring 26 personnel to fully crew each ship.

During their commissioning ceremonies, the Tánaiste announced that Ireland’s Sea-going Naval Personnel Tax Credit will be extended for a further five years.

“I am pleased to confirm that I have received agreement to extend the Sea-going Naval Personnel Tax Credit for a further five years, reflecting Government’s ongoing commitment to addressing recruitment and retention challenges in the Naval Service,” he said.

Ireland’s long-standing practice for naming of its naval ships has been that the names should be selected from those of mythological and historical females, with the prefix L.É. (Long Éireannach- Irish ship).

Aoibhinn, which can be interpreted as ‘radiant beauty’, exists in many versions.

The Anglicised version is Eavan and the Irish writer Eavan Boland is the inspiration for the name of this vessel.

Gobnait is an Irish name from the fifth and sixth century, which can be interpreted as ‘bringer of joy’.

Ancient folklore suggests a holy woman from the Munster region who was the patron saint of beekeepers and metal workers was named Gobnait.