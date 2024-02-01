Ireland will send government representatives to 48 countries to mark St Patrick’s Day
THE Irish Government has confirmed its St Patrick’s Day programme for 2024 will see 38 representatives visit 48 countries across the globe.

Taosieach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and a number of ministers will be away from home for the big day, it has been confirmed.

As is tradition, the Taoiseach will visit the US, where he will meet with President Biden and spend time at St Patrick’s celebrations in Washington and Boston.

The Tánaiste will be in Canada, where he will attend events in Vancouver, Ottawa and Toronto.

Among the many ministers who will be take part in the international programme, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan will be in Brazil, Finance Minister Michael McGrath will head to China and Education Minister Norma Foley will be in Britain.

Minister Foley will spend time in Edinburgh, Cardiff, Manchester and London.

Announcing the plans, the Department for Foreign Affairs confirmed the theme of the programme will be promoting “Ireland’s Future in the World”.

“St Patrick’s Day is an unparalleled opportunity to promote Ireland as a great place to visit, work, study, trade with, and invest in,” they state.

“This year, in all, 38 representatives of the State will bring Ireland’s message to 86 cities in 48 countries,” they explained.

“The theme for St Patrick’s Day 2024 will be Ireland’s Future in the World, which will focus on young Irish people, and our diaspora, and their perspectives about the world of the future and Ireland’s place in it.

“It will highlight the impact and achievements of young Irish and diaspora leaders across the fields of innovation, creativity, community development, business, and academia around the world.”

Ministers will also emphasise Ireland’s commitment to international peace and security and “the rules-based multilateral system, especially at this time of conflict and turbulence” the Department further confirmed.

They added that further key messages will include the strength of Ireland’s economy, its active membership of the European Union and commitment to protecting the Good Friday Agreement, and the high priority the nation attached to climate action and sustainability.

