Ireland's foreign minister attends EU meeting in Paris at ‘critical juncture’ for war in Ukraine

IRELAND is among the countries represented at a meeting being held in Paris today to discuss bringing an end to the war in Ukraine.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee is among those attending the gathering of the Coalition of the Willing, which is being hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

“At this critical juncture for Ukraine, after almost four years of brutal Russian aggression, Ireland remains unequivocal in our support and solidarity with Ukraine,” Minister McEntee said ahead of the meeting.

“Our commitment to supporting efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine was conveyed directly to President Zelenskyy during his visit to Ireland last month,” she added.

“It is also demonstrated in the agreement reached in December on an EU loan of €90 billion to support Ukraine for the next two years.”

She added: “As diplomatic efforts have intensified in recent weeks, including ongoing efforts led by the United States aimed at bringing peace to Ukraine, today’s meeting is an opportunity to take stock of progress achieved so far, and to discuss how to support Ukraine both now and in the future.

“We also need to increase pressure on Russia to end its illegal and brutal war.”

President Zelenskyy is due to attend the meeting, which is part of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and to intensify coordination on support for the embattled nation.

Minister McEntee claims she will use the opportunity of meeting with fellow foreign leaders to “emphasise that EU membership is an important security guarantee for Ukraine, and underline Ireland’s strong support for progress on Ukraine’s EU accession path”.

She added: “Ireland’s consistent position has been that it is for the Government and people of Ukraine to determine their future and to agree to the terms of any peace agreement.

“It is crucial that any agreement must uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence, based on respect for the principles of the UN Charter.

“The fundamental principle that borders cannot be changed by force must be upheld.

“This is also crucial for Europe’s future security. It is important therefore that the EU and other European partners are involved in shaping the final outcome.”