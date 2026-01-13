Ireland commits €42m in funding to support the people of Palestine

IRELAND will provide funding of €42m to support the people of Palestine this year it was confirmed today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee announced the amount while visiting the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza this morning.

Ms McEntee confirmed that the figure includes €20m which will support the United Nation's Relief and Works Agency's (UNRWA) work with Palestinian refugees in Gaza, the West Bank, and across the region.

“The humanitarian and human rights situation across Gaza and the West Bank remains incredibly stark,” Ms McEntee said.

“This funding from Ireland will help to provide food, shelter, water, sanitation, health and education for people across Palestine,” the minister added.

“It will be primarily delivered through our UN partners, particularly UNRWA.

“While there have been some improvements in the supply of aid into Gaza since the ceasefire, the levels of need are still enormous.

“Children are dying from malnutrition, while hundreds of thousands of people are living in tents or damaged buildings at risk of collapse.

“Overcrowding, poor weather conditions and a lack of access to clean water mean the threat of disease outbreak is very high.

“The funding announced today demonstrates Ireland’s continued support for the people of Palestine and our commitment to supporting UN partners providing vital aid and assistance.”

Tomorrow Ms McEntee will visit Jordan, where she will take part in a series of political engagements as well as visitng partner organisations working with Palestinian and Syrian refugees and their host communities in the region.

The €42m announced today will include €20m to UNRWA and €2m to the International Federation of the Red Cross to support the work of the Egyptian and Palestinian Red Crescent Societies.

The remaining funds will be allocated throughout 2026 “in response to need”, the Irish Government has confirmed.

The 2026 funding will bring the total support for Palestine from Ireland from 2023 to date to €144m.