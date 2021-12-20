Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas
News

Ireland's landmarks to light up in green to remind people Samaritans are available over Christmas

Convention Centre, Dublin lit up green for Saint Patrick's Day. Samuel Beckett Bridge in the foreground.

MORE THAN 100 landmarks and buildings across Ireland will illuminate in green for the Winter Solstice to show Samaritans are there for callers during their darkest hours.

Dublin’s Convention Centre, Kilkenny Castle, The Rock of Cashel, Stormont, Cork's City Hall and the US Embassy will be among the sites lighting up in green to mark Samaritans’ Longest Night on Tuesday, 21 December.

The charity marks the date to remind those in need that its helpline will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, over the festive period, including Christmas Day.

Samaritans volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls in Ireland last December, with concerns over loneliness and isolation rising.

Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology from the Longest Night 2020.

Dorothy Ring, who has volunteered on Christmas Day for the last 10 years, said:

"Christmas is a time when, despite all the hype, some people feel more alone and isolated than ever. I cannot stress how wonderful it is to be able to connect and empathise for even a small amount of time to help someone get through their day.

"I volunteer on Christmas Day so I can give my presence and support as a gift to those who need it. It’s very therapeutic and rewarding.

Niall Mulligan, Executive Director for Samaritans Ireland, paid tribute to the Samaritans volunteers for being there for callers throughout 2021, as well as over Christmas:

"Because of the dedication of our volunteers, many people will have someone to talk to if they’re feeling lonely or upset over Christmas.

Cork City Hall, from the Longest Night 2020.

"We are also delighted that over 100 landmarks across the country are lighting up on the Longest Night to show the public we’re here for them when needed most."

Any images of buildings illuminating in green can be shared across social media tagging @SamaritansIRL and using the hashtags #LongestNight #SamaritansLongestNight.

Anyone can contact Samaritans for free at any time from any phone on 116 123, including a mobile phone without credit. The number won’t show up on a phone bill.

Contact can also be made by emailing [email protected] or visiting www.samaritans.ie.

See More: Belfast, Christmas, Cork, Dublin, Mental Health, Samaritans, Suicide

Related

Police launch murder inquiry after mother-of-four found dead in Belfast home
News 1 day ago

Police launch murder inquiry after mother-of-four found dead in Belfast home

By: Gerard Donaghy

Political parties in Northern Ireland welcome court ruling on Hooded Men's torture allegations
News 4 days ago

Political parties in Northern Ireland welcome court ruling on Hooded Men's torture allegations

By: Fiona Audley

£1 billion Belfast Region City Deal officially signed
News 5 days ago

£1 billion Belfast Region City Deal officially signed

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Warning that prices of popular biscuits set to soar
News 23 minutes ago

Warning that prices of popular biscuits set to soar

By: Connell McHugh

Fog impacts first day of solstice at Newgrange with two more live streams planned
News 4 hours ago

Fog impacts first day of solstice at Newgrange with two more live streams planned

By: Connell McHugh

Five festive recipes that will bring some Irish flavour to your Christmas celebrations
Life & Style 4 hours ago

Five festive recipes that will bring some Irish flavour to your Christmas celebrations

By: Irish Post

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appointed lead negotiator for Brexit as Frost resigns
News 5 hours ago

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss appointed lead negotiator for Brexit as Frost resigns

By: Connell McHugh

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer
News 19 hours ago

Omicron already "dominant strain" in Ireland, says Chief Medical Officer

By: Gerard Donaghy