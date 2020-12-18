Ireland's St Patrick's Day parade in 2021 will be scrapped, according to health expert
News

Ireland's St Patrick's Day parade in 2021 will be scrapped, according to health expert

St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2014 in Dublin

THERE will be no St Patrick's Day Parade next March due to Covid-19 fears according to a leading Irish immunologist.

Dr Lara Dungan of St Vincent's University Hospital in Dublin predicts that for a second year in a row, the Irish capital will have to forego its most famous celebration.

Earlier this year, Dublin's St Patrick's Day parade was the first major casualty of the Covid-19 pandemic. * Who'd have thought back then that 2021's parade would be in jeopardy too?

Dr Dungan argued that despite the soon-to-be availability of coronavirus vaccines in Ireland, there won't be time to vaccinate enough people in order to ensure a mass public gatherings like the St Patrick's Day Parade is safe.

"I think that realistically the first people will start getting vaccinations maybe just before the new year in [the Republic of] Ireland, but I wouldn't be breaking my heart for that," she said.

Advertisement

The St Patrick's Day parade on March 17, 2014 in Dublin, Ireland. Over half a million spectators came to watch.

"I think it will take months and months before we can get everybody done, I don't think we'll have a normal March, I don't think we'll have a St Patrick's Day Parade.

"This won't be the type of thing that happens instantaneously, but hopefully by the end of 2021 our population should be vaccinated."

Earlier this month, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said he predicts life to return to normal in May or June next year.

Ireland has secured a deal to receive 14 million doses of coronavirus vaccines, but must wait until they are clinically approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Advertisement

Once approval is granted, something that's expected in the coming weeks, it may take some time before Ireland can avail of all the doses it's purchased.

As such, health experts and politicians have warned the public that once vaccines do arrive, they won't immediately eliminate the virius, and it will take time for herd immunity to be built.

Experts estimate that around 70% of the country would be need to be vaccinated in order for herd immunity to be established.

See More: Covid-19, St Patrick's Day, St Patrick's Day Parade, St Patrick's Day Parade 2021

Related

World Health Organization tells public visiting family at Christmas is 'not worth the risk'
News 1 day ago

World Health Organization tells public visiting family at Christmas is 'not worth the risk'

By: Harry Brent

Shane MacGowan among stars facing massive festive royalty payment loss due to Covid-19 pandemic
News 1 day ago

Shane MacGowan among stars facing massive festive royalty payment loss due to Covid-19 pandemic

By: Harry Brent

Paul McCartney: I will take Covid-19 vaccine as soon as I am allowed to
News 2 days ago

Paul McCartney: I will take Covid-19 vaccine as soon as I am allowed to

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Roy Keane surprises young fan who wrote to him with visit to his school
News 20 minutes ago

Roy Keane surprises young fan who wrote to him with visit to his school

By: Jack Beresford

New project will tackle ‘digital exclusion’ among elderly Irish in Britain
Life & Style 1 day ago

New project will tackle ‘digital exclusion’ among elderly Irish in Britain

By: Fiona Audley

Plaque commemorating childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott unveiled in Dublin
News 1 day ago

Plaque commemorating childhood home of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott unveiled in Dublin

By: Jack Beresford

The Pogues pay poignant tribute to Kirsty MacColl on 20th anniversary of her tragic death
News 1 day ago

The Pogues pay poignant tribute to Kirsty MacColl on 20th anniversary of her tragic death

By: Jack Beresford

Brendan Gleeson reveals how he transformed into Donald Trump for 'The Comey Rule'
News 1 day ago

Brendan Gleeson reveals how he transformed into Donald Trump for 'The Comey Rule'

By: Jack Beresford