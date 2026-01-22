Jessie Buckley gets Oscar nomination for performance in Hamnet
Entertainment

Jessie Buckley gets Oscar nomination for performance in Hamnet

JESSIE BUCKLEY has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Hamnet.

The Co. Kerry native, who hails from Killarney, is up for Best Actress in the 98th Academy Awards, which will be presented at a glitzy LA ceremony held on March 15.

The star faces tough competition for the gong, with Rose Byrne, for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Emma Stone, for Bugonia, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, all also nominated in her category.

The actor plays Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in Hamnet, a period drama based on the 2020 book written by Irish writer Maggie O’Farell.

Set in 16th century England, Hamnet tells the story of the death of Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son, which inspired his play Hamlet, and the impact that had on his relationship with his wife.

Earlier this month Jessie Buckley won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama Award for her performance in Hamnet

Fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, who hails from Co. Kildare, plays Shakespeare in the film, which is directed by Chloé Zhao.

Mescal was not among the Academy Award nominees, but Hamnet has also been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar - making O’Farrell and Zhao, who adapted the book together, co-nominees for the gong.

This is Buckley’s second Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2021 drama The Lost Daughter.

Earlier this month she won a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for her Hamnet performance.

See More: Hamnet, Jessie Buckley, Maggie O'Farrell, Oscars, Paul Mescal

Related
Culture 1 week ago

‘WONDERFUL’: President of Ireland congratulates Jessie Buckley on Golden Globes win

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 weeks ago

‘I bloody love you’: Jessie Buckley heaps praise on Hamnet co-star Paul Mescal in awards speech

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 4 months ago

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in Oscar territory after Hamnet claims Toronto gong

By: Fiona Audley

Latest
Business 8 hours ago

Chambers Ireland partners with gift card providers to support local retailers across the country

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 8 hours ago

Northern Ireland’s ‘wonderful wildlife’ on full display as Winterwatch returns

By: Fiona Audley

News 18 hours ago

MPs vote to remove conditional immunity over Troubles-era crimes from Legacy Act

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 19 hours ago

Sinn Féin calls for Bord Bia chair to resign over Brazilian beef claims

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 20 hours ago

Concern grows for man, 81, missing from Co. Wexford

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 21 hours ago

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary thanks Elon Musk for sales boost after 't***' jibe

By: Gerard Donaghy