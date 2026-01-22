Jessie Buckley gets Oscar nomination for performance in Hamnet

JESSIE BUCKLEY has been nominated for an Oscar for her performance in Hamnet.

The Co. Kerry native, who hails from Killarney, is up for Best Actress in the 98th Academy Awards, which will be presented at a glitzy LA ceremony held on March 15.

The star faces tough competition for the gong, with Rose Byrne, for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Emma Stone, for Bugonia, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, and Renate Reinsve for Sentimental Value, all also nominated in her category.

The actor plays Shakespeare’s wife Agnes in Hamnet, a period drama based on the 2020 book written by Irish writer Maggie O’Farell.

Set in 16th century England, Hamnet tells the story of the death of Shakespeare’s 11-year-old son, which inspired his play Hamlet, and the impact that had on his relationship with his wife.

Fellow Irish actor Paul Mescal, who hails from Co. Kildare, plays Shakespeare in the film, which is directed by Chloé Zhao.

Mescal was not among the Academy Award nominees, but Hamnet has also been nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar - making O’Farrell and Zhao, who adapted the book together, co-nominees for the gong.

This is Buckley’s second Oscar nomination. She was previously nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2021 drama The Lost Daughter.

Earlier this month she won a Golden Globe and a Critic’s Choice Award for her Hamnet performance.