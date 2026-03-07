No longer a pillar of society

IT IS exactly 60 years since Nelson’s Pillar in Dublin was blown up — dispatched rather unceremoniously into history.

March 8, 1966 fell in the midst of a year already heavy with symbolism. Across Ireland, the 50th anniversary of the Easter Rising was being marked with parades, solemn speeches and remembrance marches.

But in the early hours of that Tuesday morning, someone chose a more direct form of tribute to the struggle for independence.

A powerful explosion tore through the upper section of Nelson’s Pillar on O’Connell Street, sending Admiral Lord Nelson — victor of Trafalgar and symbol of British naval supremacy — crashing down into the Dublin darkness.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today