Irish Post Shop
No longer a pillar of society
Features

No longer a pillar of society

IT IS exactly 60 years since Nelson’s Pillar in Dublin was blown up — dispatched rather unceremoniously into history.

March 8, 1966 fell in the midst of a year already heavy with symbolism. Across Ireland, the 50th anniversary of the Easter Rising was being marked with parades, solemn speeches and remembrance marches.

But in the early hours of that Tuesday morning, someone chose a more direct form of tribute to the struggle for independence.

A powerful explosion tore through the upper section of Nelson’s Pillar on O’Connell Street, sending Admiral Lord Nelson — victor of Trafalgar and symbol of British naval supremacy — crashing down into the Dublin darkness.

Read the rest of this article on the Irish Post App...

The complete Irish Post — in your pocket - for just £4.99 per month, download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today

See More: Dublin, Nelson's Pillar

Related
Features 8 years ago

Man jailed for seven years for rape of teenage boy in Dublin in 1994

By: Gerard Donaghy

Glasgow 10 years ago

Jerseys from paradise: How Jock Stein helped get Clondalkin Celtic FC off the ground

By: Irish Post

Features 10 years ago

Gene Kilroy: The Irishman behind the success of Muhammad Ali

By: Jamie Casey

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Sisk secures a place on major National Highways programme

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Emotional scenes as flight from Dubai lands in Dublin

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Clothing firm founders urge Irish people to take pride in their language

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Ardal O’Hanlon and Stephen Mangan lead cast in West End revival of comedy hit

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 days ago

John Banville ‘honoured’ as Christine Falls chosen for One Dublin One Book festival

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 days ago

Dame Prue Leith and Angela Hartnett among culinary stars joining Richard Corrigan’s annual festival

By: Fiona Audley