Irish artist pays powerful tribute to Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory with stunning Dublin mural

A DUBLIN artist has paid a heartfelt tribute to Helen McCrory with a stunning mural paying tribute to the Peaky Blinders actress, who sadly died earlier this month.

The incredible new artwork has appeared in the Grand Canal Dock area of the Irish capital.

It depicts McCrory in her Peaky Blinders pomp as the fan favourite character Polly Gray.

The mural is the work of artist Chelsea Jacobs.

A powerful homage to an incredible talent taken too soon, the work features one of Polly Gray’s most iconic quotes: “I’m having trouble myself these days, and I’m twice the man you are.”

Jacobs shared a photo of the mural on her Twitter account alongside a personal tribute to the actress, who was also known for playing Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry Potter films.

She wrote: “McCrory plays her part with the ferocity of a pit bull, the heart of a lion and the grace of a swan.

“Mural tribute to the late & great @HelenMcCrory_ an amazing actor on stage, screen and an amazing human in life.

“There will never be another you. Rest in Power, Grand Dame.”

The sad news of McCrory’s passing at the age of just 52, following a brave battle against cancer, was confirmed by her husband and fellow actor Damien Lewis.

She is survived by Lewis and their two children, Manon and Gully.

Her Peaky Blinders co-star Cillian Murphy was among those to pay tribute.

“I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend,” the Cork-born actor told the PA news agency.

“Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being.

“She was also a gifted actor – fearless and magnificent.

"She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played.”