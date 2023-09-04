Irish Chaplaincy Concert — St James's Church, Piccadilly, Sep 16
News

Irish Chaplaincy Concert — St James's Church, Piccadilly, Sep 16

The Reverend Lucy Winkett, rector of St James's Piccadilly, in St James's Church (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The London Celtic Youth Orchestra will headline a concert in St James’s Church, Piccadilly, London, in aid of Irish Chaplaincy on Saturday, September 16.

Various virtuoso solo performers will also take the stage, including Sean Ryan and family.

Reverend Lucy Winkett, rector of St James’s and a former professional soprano, will be performing.

Exciting collaborations between performers are also promised. Eddie Gilmore, Irish Chaplaincy CEO, will end the evening with some of his own songs.

The church its self is something of a star: designed by Christopher Wren, it was consecrated in 1684. When you go to the concert don’t miss the baptismal font, carved with stories from the Old Testament.

William Blake (of Jerusalem — “And Did Those Feet” fame) was baptised here, and a memorial to him stands in the church.

The Irish Chaplaincy offers support to vulnerable Irish people, to pensioners, Travellers, prisoners and young Irish people requiring a helping hand.

Saturday’s concert begins at 5.30pm and tickets can be bought online at www.irishchaplaincy.or.uk

Or contact: [email protected]

See More: Irish Chaplaincy, London Celtic Youth Orchestra, St James's Picadilly

