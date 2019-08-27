Irish 'Chernobyl' star lands major role as supervillain in upcoming Marvel movie

THIS IRISH actor is certainly making a name for himself.
Dubliner Barry Keoghan, known for his roles in Chernobyl, Black 47 and Dunkirk, has been chosen for a major role in the upcoming Marvel Superhero film The Eternals.
Keoghan will play Druig, a villainous superhuman whose powers include telepathy, matter manipulation, teleportation and mind control.
The 26-year-old will join big names such as Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and veteran A-lister Angelina Jolie.
His excitement is palpable—his Twitter page shows a tweet he sent to the late Stan Lee at the beginning of 2013, asking the man behind the Marvel universe to “make me a Superhero”. Now, Keoghan has quote-retweeted it with the caption “The power of belief”.
Advertisement
2013....The power of Belief
❤️🐺 @MarvelStudios https://t.co/vjnHKePfBg
— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) August 24, 2019
The Eternals is due to be released in November 2020, and Keoghan has been sharing snaps of him with his new co-stars, who he has fondly dubbed ‘The Family’.
The Family... @MarvelStudios
🐺❤️ pic.twitter.com/nCRX0CTZI1
— Barry Keoghan (@BarryKeoghan) August 25, 2019
With the MCU’s The Avengers chapter at an end, The Eternals could be the next big Marvel phenomenon: the original comics were created by Jack Kirby, who helped create iconic characters such as Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther.
With just over a year until the film’s release, we’re eager to see what the future will hold for the young Dubliner.