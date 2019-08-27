Irish 'Chernobyl' star lands major role as supervillain in upcoming Marvel movie
THIS IRISH actor is certainly making a name for himself.

Dubliner Barry Keoghan, known for his roles in Chernobyl, Black 47 and Dunkirk, has been chosen for a major role in the upcoming Marvel Superhero film The Eternals.

Keoghan will play Druig, a villainous superhuman whose powers include telepathy, matter manipulation, teleportation and mind control.

The 26-year-old will join big names such as Game of Thrones’ Kit Harington and veteran A-lister Angelina Jolie.

His excitement is palpable—his Twitter page shows a tweet he sent to the late Stan Lee at the beginning of 2013, asking the man behind the Marvel universe to “make me a Superhero”. Now, Keoghan has quote-retweeted it with the caption “The power of belief”.

The Eternals is due to be released in November 2020, and Keoghan has been sharing snaps of him with his new co-stars, who he has fondly dubbed ‘The Family’.

With the MCU’s The Avengers chapter at an end, The Eternals could be the next big Marvel phenomenon: the original comics were created by Jack Kirby, who helped create iconic characters such as Thor, Iron Man, Captain America and Black Panther.

With just over a year until the film’s release, we’re eager to see what the future will hold for the young Dubliner.

