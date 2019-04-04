THE family of an Irishman who went missing in Tenerife more than a week ago have made an urgent appeal for information.

Dad-of-two Peter Wilson, 32, flew out to the Spanish holiday island from Dublin Airport on Friday, March 22 and was staying at the Malibu Park Hotel with a friend.

However, the Co. Westmeath man disappeared the following night and has not been seen or heard from since.

Mr Wilson's loved-ones have appealed on social media for anyone who may have encountered him in the past week to get in contact.

'Your help is vital'

Advertisement

His sister Debbie Wilson wrote: "Please share this far and wide, especially if you have been to Tenerife between the 22nd March and now.

"Irishman, Peter Wilson, aged 32 is missing in Tenerife. He flew from Dublin Airport on Friday 22nd March to the south of the island.

"He has not been seen since Saturday/Sunday night 23nd March".

Mr Wilson is described as being around 5ft 8in tall with hazel/green eyes, dark brown hair and distinctive tattoos of a clock and roses on his arm.

The young dad – who works at Patterson Pumps in Mullingar – is known to have been in the Costa Adeje and Playa de las Americas areas of southern Tenerife.

Debbie added: "Please contact the police, in Tenerife or in Ireland, if you have any memory of seeing Peter from the 22nd March onward.

"Any sighting is important, your help is vital."

Advertisement

Also taking to Facebook, Mr Wilson's mother Jacky wrote: "I would like to say a huge thank you to all our neighbours in Derrygreenagh Park who lit a candle last night for the safe return of Peter and we truly appreciate your kindness and concern to us at this very very difficult time.

"It is the likes of our good neighbours, friends and families that are keeping us hopeful and strong.

"We will be forever grateful to you all Xxx."

Sudden disappearance

Mr Wilson's family are understood to be in contact with police in Tenerife and a family friend has been helping as a translator.

Speaking to the Westmeath Examiner, she said hotel staff reported that Mr Wilson's belongings were in his room but had not been touched.

The hotel was unable to take action before Friday last when the Irishman was due to check out and fly home, after which police raised the status of their investigation when he failed to do either.

Advertisement

The friend who he travelled to Tenerife with has since flown home.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they're aware of the case and are providing consular assistance to the Wilson family.