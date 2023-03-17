Irish dance legend Michael Flatley hosts Prince Albert of Monaco for St Patrick’s Day party
Prince Albert of Monaco pictured with Michael Flatley at his mansion in Cork

IRISH dancing legend Michael Flatley is hosting Prince Albert of Monaco at his home in Cork for a weekend of St Patrick’s festivities.

Flatley, 64, who recently underwent treatment for cancer, has opened up his Castlehyde home to the European royal – with plenty of good old fashioned Irish fun on the cards for the celebrity pair.

Last night they enjoyed an evening of fine dining with celebrity Irish chef Kevin Thornton and today they will mark St Patrick’s Day in style at Flatley’s mansion.

Prince Albert of Monaco will stay at Michael Flatley's mansion for the weekend

Chicago-born Flatley, a former Irish Post award winner, will host a special St Patrick’s Day party at his mansion this evening in honour of Prince Albert.

On Saturday the pair, who have been friends for a number of years, will travel to Dublin via private jet to attend the Ireland v England rugby match - the final match of the Six Nations Championship.

