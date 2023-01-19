‘I’m on the mend’ Michael Flatley reassures fans following cancer surgery

IRISH dancing legend Michael Flatley has confirmed he is “on the mend” after undergoing cancer surgery.

Last night the 64-year-old revealed in posts on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that he has been released from hospital.

He also thanked his many followers across the globe for their support since his cancer diagnosis was revealed earlier this month.

In yesterday's post, he stated: “Thank you to everyone around the world for your love and prayers. I am overwhelmed by your kindness. I have been released from hospital and am on the mend.”

He also included a picture of himself looking fit and healthy following his operation.

The post follows one made on January 11 where the dancer and choreographer revealed he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Flatley, a former Irish Post award winner, was born into an Irish family in Chicago, but rose to fame when his Riverdance show performed during a short interval at the Eurovision Song Contest in Dublin in 1994.

A year later, it had been extended to a full-length show, which became a worldwide sensation, followed by his own stage show, Lord of the Dance, which also proved a hit across the globe.

Now based in Dublin, more recently Flatley expanded into the world of film.

In 2018 he directed and starred in the spy movie Blackbird.