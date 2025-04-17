Irish Government agrees to share material with Omagh Bombing inquiry

THE Irish Government has formally agreed to share material with the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Chairman of the Inquiry, Lord Alan Turnbull confirming their commitment on “matters relating to the disclosure of materials to the Omagh Bombing Inquiry”.

First announced in February 2023, the Inquiry is intended to establish the preventability of the Real IRA bombing in August 1998, which killed 29 people and two unborn children, and injured 220 others.

The Inquiry opened in January 2025 with the first oral hearings from survivors and those directly affecting by the bombing in Omagh, Co. Tyrone.

This week's agreement follows the Irish Government’s decision in July 2024 to assist the Inquiry, which seeks to establish whether the attack on could reasonably have been prevented by UK state authorities.

The memorandum now sets out the working arrangements between the Inquiry and the Irish state.

“The signing of this agreement with the Chairman of the Inquiry is an important step forward in delivering on the Government’s commitment to facilitating and supporting the work of the Inquiry,” Minister O’Callaghan said this week.

“That is in the best interests of the victims’ families and survivors.”

He added: “I want to acknowledge and thank the Inquiry for their commitment to finding a means of navigating the legal complexities in the relationship between Ireland, as a sovereign state, and an inquiry established under the laws of another sovereign state.

“The agreement provides transparency in relation to how the Government will fulfil its commitment and provides a clear framework to guide Departments and their agencies who may hold materials potentially relevant to the work of the Inquiry.

“My Department is already managing requests for materials from the Inquiry and engaging with relevant agencies, including An Garda Síochána.

“The need for any further action to be taken by the Government in the course of, or following the conclusion of the Inquiry, will be kept under review.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris said addressing the Troubles legacy in Northern Ireland is “fundamental to securing peace and reconciliation on the island of Ireland”.

“The Government will continue to support the work of the Inquiry to ensure that victims are afforded the truth and justice that they deserve,” he added.