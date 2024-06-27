Irish government appoints chair for inquiry into epilepsy drug which causes birth defects

THE Irish Government has appointed a chairperson for an inquiry into the use of an epilepsy drug which can cause birth defects if taken by pregnant women.

Brid O’Flaherty will lead the review into the use of sodium valproate – which is known as Epilim – in Ireland.

Regularly prescribed for the treatment of epilepsy and bipolar disorder, the drug can cause serious birth defects to children who are exposed to it in the womb.

It carries a 40 per cent risk of causing serious developmental disorders and congenital malformations among those children, including Fetal Valproate Spectrum Disorder (FVSD).

O’Flaherty, a barrister, will now lead the long-awaited inquiry, which will review how the drug has been prescribed in Ireland as well as the “timeline of scientific knowledge about the product’s effects on foetal development”.

The inquiry will also look into the capacity of Ireland’s health service to address safety concerns around the treatment and make recommendations where necessary.

“Today marks a significant step for those who have for years spoken out as a voice for their loved ones, for those who cannot use their own voices as a result of FVSD,” Ireland’s health minister Stephen Donnelly said as he announced O’Flaherty’s appointment.

“It was my privilege today to welcome advocates, patients and their families to the Department of Health and I want to warmly congratulate them on their tireless efforts to ensure that lessons are learned from their lived experience, for the benefit of patients and for future generations,” he added.

“I’m delighted to be able to honour the commitment I made to them when we first met, beginning with the appointment of the chair of the inquiry.

“I know Brid O’Flaherty will lead an independent and balanced process that rigorously examines the use of sodium valproate in Ireland, providing us with valuable information and insights to inform our next steps, and putting patients and families at the core of her consideration.”

Minister Donnelly added: “It’s important to note that sodium valproate is an effective medication and continues to be an essential part of the treatment plan for some patients.

“It is therefore vital that people currently taking sodium valproate do not make changes to their treatment without first discussing their concerns with their doctor.”