Irish Government approves nominations for 17 global ambassadors
THE Irish government has approved the nomination of 17 ambassadors for countries across the globe.

They include representatives who will be positioned in newly established Irish Embassies in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moldova.

Each appointment will take place during 2025, subject to agreement by the receiving states.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin

“I know that those nominated as ambassadors will represent Ireland with great distinction as they work to support Irish citizens and to advance Ireland’s interests and values around the world,” Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin said.

“The Government continues to strengthen Ireland’s global presence and influence, building new partnerships and amplifying our voice in the world,” he added.

“The nominations that I’ve brought to Government today include Ambassadorial appointments in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moldova.

“These are positions in new Embassies that will be opened under the Global Ireland programme, representing a clear scaling up of our engagement in the Western Balkans and the Eastern Neighbourhood.”

Ireland’s diplomatic network currently comprises 100 missions across the world.

To date, under the Global Ireland Strategy, 22 new missions have opened.

During 2025 and 2026, a further five new diplomatic missions will open.

Irish Embassies will open in Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Moldova, while Consulates General will be established in Malaga and Melbourne.

