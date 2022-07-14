Irish language legislation cleared in House of Lords
News

Irish language legislation cleared in House of Lords

IRISH LANGUAGE legislation has cleared the House of Lords at Westminster.

The legalisation, which also includes Ulster Scots legislation, was introduced in May following long-standing commitments from the government.

It will give both languages official status, allow the use of Irish in courts and see the appointment of Irish and Ulster Scots/Ulster British commissioners.

It will also allow the secretary of state to intervene in areas relating to the decisions of commissioners, if power sharing is not restored.

It was initially part of the 2020 New Decade, New Approach deal that led to the restorations of Stormont's institutions.

It was agreed earlier this year that the legislation would be progressed in the absence of agreement at Stormont, ad it will not proceed to the House of Commons in autumn.

The legislation had been delayed for months with the government initially agreeing to pass the bill at Westminster last autumn, to resolve a Stormont split on the issue.

Speaking in the House of Lords last week, UK minister for Northern Ireland Lord Caine said it was “a matter of regret” the issue was being dealt with in Westminster, referencing the current stand-off by the DUP that it will not enter power sharing until its issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved.

“I remember first-hand the period from 2017 to 2020 when these issues paralysed politics in Northern Ireland and led to a prolonged lack of functioning devolved government.

“It was a particularly frustrating period and I am very sorry that we are going through a similar period now, which I hope will be much shorter-lived than last time.”

See More: House Of Lords, Irish Language, Westminster

Related

Green Party peer calls for 6pm curfew for all men in wake of Sarah Everard murder
News 1 year ago

Green Party peer calls for 6pm curfew for all men in wake of Sarah Everard murder

By: Harry Brent

Boris Johnson defeated in House of Lords as plan which would undermine Good Friday Agreement voted down
News 1 year ago

Boris Johnson defeated in House of Lords as plan which would undermine Good Friday Agreement voted down

By: Rachael O'Connor

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain names Philip Green as man at centre of harassment claims
News 3 years ago

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Peter Hain names Philip Green as man at centre of harassment claims

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Independence the "best route to renewing and securing democracy," Sturgeon says at launch of new government document
News 23 hours ago

Independence the "best route to renewing and securing democracy," Sturgeon says at launch of new government document

By: Connell McHugh

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says
Sport 1 day ago

Premier League player arrested on suspicion of rape will not receive suspension, club says

By: Irish Post

Mary Lou McDonald travelling to Australia this weekend for series of engagements
News 1 day ago

Mary Lou McDonald travelling to Australia this weekend for series of engagements

By: Connell McHugh

Effigies of politicians hanging from bonfires condemned in Northern Ireland
News 1 day ago

Effigies of politicians hanging from bonfires condemned in Northern Ireland

By: Connell McHugh

Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today
News 1 day ago

Second round of Tory leadership voting to take place today

By: Connell McHugh