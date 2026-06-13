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Leaving Cert fever? I still don't get it
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Leaving Cert fever? I still don't get it

AS I write this we are having the most peculiarly Irish time and it’s not because the Healy-Rae organisation is fighting with the Healy-Rae organisation.

In fact we have this peculiarly Irish time every year at exactly this time of year. Every year without fail and you will never guess why.

Because the why is the simple fact that secondary school students are about to start taking their Leaving Certificate examinations. Yes, it’s Leaving Cert time and it is undoubtedly one of the most peculiar times of the year. Across the country thousands of school kids are taking their final year school exams. That’s it.

That, in fact, is all it is. Now there’s nothing, obviously, in any way peculiar about that itself. Far from it. But you’d have to live in this State to gauge just how strange society becomes at this time and just how peculiar this all is.

I’ve lived here for twenty-seven years and I still find it decidedly weird. My mother said she certainly didn’t remember anything like it growing up and doesn’t recall anything similar to it when she lived in England.

It is in fact quite hard to explain...

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See More: Exams, Ireland, Leaving Cert

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