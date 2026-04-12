Man shot by masked gunman while walking home in Co. Derry

A MAN has been shot by a masked gunman while walking home in Co. Derry.

The incident happened in the early hours of this morning in Coleraine.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment after being shot in the hand, while police have launched an investigation.

"It is reported that on Saturday night the victim was walking home around between 1am and 1.30am on the Bushmills Road when a male appeared, dressed all in black with his face covered and fired four shots at the man," read a statement from the PSNI.

"One of these shots hit the victim in the hand which he has attended hospital for and is receiving medical treatment.

"At this time, officers are carrying out enquiries on the Bushmills Road and subsequently it is closed from the junction of the Ballycastle Road to the junction of the Artillery Road."

Anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have camera footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 443 of April 12.

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