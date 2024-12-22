Lord of the Dance
Irish Liverpool fan banned over racist abuse of own club's player
News

Alan Maher pleaded guilty to shouting racist abuse during Liverpool's win over Bournemouth on September 21 (Images: Alex Livesey/Getty Images; Merseyside Police)

AN IRISH Liverpool fan has been handed a football banning order after being convicted of a hate crime at a Liverpool match.

Alan Maher, 55, from Co. Meath, pleaded guilty to shouting racist abuse at one of his own club's players during the Reds' game with Bournemouth on September 21.

The Anfield clash saw Liverpool move top of the table after a 3-0 win over the Cherries.

Mayer was convicted of Racially Aggravated Section 5 Public Order and issued a three-year football banning order at South Sefton Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 9.

He was also handed a fine of £535.

Homophobic abuse

Meanwhile, two other Liverpool fans have pleaded guilty to shouting homophobic abuse at Chelsea supporters and players when the teams met at Anfield on October 20.

Matthew Guy, 49, and Ben Lloyd, 28, both from Tarporley in Cheshire, were convicted on Wednesday of Homophobic Section 5 Public Order.

From left, Matthew Guy and Ben Lloyd leaded guilty to shouting homophobic abuse at Chelsea supporters and players (Images: Merseyside Police)

Both men were given a three-year football banning order plus a £100 fine at South Sefton Magistrates' Court.

The 2-1 win for Liverpool saw them return to the top of the following Manchester City's win over Wolves earlier that day.

'No place in football'

Speaking after the convictions, Chief Inspector Iain Wyke of Merseyside Police described the men’s actions as 'wholly unacceptable'.

"This type of behaviour displayed by these latest three men to be convicted for hate crime has no place in football," he said.

"They have each been issued with football banning orders for hateful and offensive chanting at Liverpool games which caused distress to others, and this is wholly unacceptable.

"This ban prevents them now from attending any football game in the country.

"I hope [this] sentencing sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts to be prosecuted."

