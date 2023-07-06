Irish nurses’ experiences of the NHS revealed in new podcast
News

Irish nurses’ experiences of the NHS revealed in new podcast

Pictured (l-r) are Irish nurses working in the nHS in the 1960s, Maureen Grennan, Patricia Simonds-Gooding and Dympna McGarry (PIC: Getty)

A NEW podcast has been launched outlining the experiences of Irish people who came to Britain to train and work as NHS nurses.

Released this week, as the NHS celebrates its 75th birthday, the series has been developed through an ongoing research project led by Professor Louise Ryan of London Metropolitan University and Grainne McPolin, a retired nurse and now independent documentary maker, in collaboration with the London Irish Centre.

The podcast, titled Irish Nurses in the NHS, documents the recruitment drives that took place in Ireland shortly after Britain’s National Health Service was founded on July 5, 1948.

Throughout the 1950s and 60s NHS staff travelled around Ireland to interview and sign up mainly Irish teenage girls for nurse training.

Pictured (l-r) are Irish nurses working in the NHS in the 1960s, Maureen Grennan, Patricia Simonds-Gooding and Dympna McGarry (PIC: Getty)

The podcast uses first-hand accounts and personal testimonies to share the experiences and lives of those Irish women who helped build the NHS over these decades that followed.

“In this series you'll hear from dozens of these nurses about their motivations to leave home, how they adapted to their new lives in Britain and what their training entailed, including many funny memories as well as some sad ones,” the podcast creators explain.

“It will look at questions like what was it like to leave Ireland at 18 and arrive in a new and unfamiliar country? How were they welcomed and what was life like in Britain?

“This podcast series aims to answer these questions and brings to life the untold stories of Irish nurses in the NHS.”

The first three episodes of the podcast are now available to listeners.

Episode 1 is titled Leaving Home, and features five women who left their lives in Ireland to join the NHS.

The second episode, Becoming a Nurse, looks at what it was like to become a nurse in the NHS, with Five nurses sharing the highs and lows of their training.

Episode 3 is The Liverpool Story, which is dedicated to those Irish nurses who migrated to Liverpool.

Click here to listen to the Irish Nurses in the NHS podcast.

See More: Irish, Nhs, Nurses, Podcast

Related

Campaign launched to tackle 'offensive' Irish stereotypes in AI-generated imagery
News 5 hours ago

Campaign launched to tackle 'offensive' Irish stereotypes in AI-generated imagery

By: Fiona Audley

Distraction burglars with Irish accents target vulnerable residents
News 1 month ago

Distraction burglars with Irish accents target vulnerable residents

By: Irish Post

Young Irish magician 'felt brilliant' after placing third in Britain’s Got Talent final
News 1 month ago

Young Irish magician 'felt brilliant' after placing third in Britain’s Got Talent final

By: Irish Post

Latest

Police in England arrest man fleeing to Belfast after shopping spree with suspected fake notes
News 16 hours ago

Police in England arrest man fleeing to Belfast after shopping spree with suspected fake notes

By: Gerard Donaghy

Co. Derry man jailed for 'horrific' murder of wife who died after being set on fire
News 17 hours ago

Co. Derry man jailed for 'horrific' murder of wife who died after being set on fire

By: Gerard Donaghy

Government confirms two reviews of RTÉ practices following ‘shattering’ revelations of recent weeks
News 1 day ago

Government confirms two reviews of RTÉ practices following ‘shattering’ revelations of recent weeks

By: Fiona Audley

Three men arrested under Terrorism Act over shooting of police officer John Caldwell
News 1 day ago

Three men arrested under Terrorism Act over shooting of police officer John Caldwell

By: Fiona Audley

Man jailed for at least nine years for stabbing popular tattooist Aidan Mann to death
News 1 day ago

Man jailed for at least nine years for stabbing popular tattooist Aidan Mann to death

By: Fiona Audley