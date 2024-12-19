Irish parliament elects Verona Murphy as first ever female speaker

VERONA MURPHY has been elected Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann - making her the first woman to ever hold the role.

The independent TD from Wexford was confirmed as elected to the role after a majority of TDs voted in her favour yesterday at the first sitting of the Dáil since November's general election.

In her speech in the chamber, Ms Murphy said she was "humbled, honoured and privileged" to be elected by her fellow TDs and pledged to be "even-handed and even-tempered" in the role.

She also promised to improve her Irish "to a level that is commensurate with the office I now hold".

"To the people of Wexford, I want to say my office is open and normal service resumes after the Christmas holidays, and will be maintained and improved,” she added.

Ms Murphy was congratulated by Taoiseach Simon Harris and Tánaiste Micheal Martin as she crossed the chamber floor to assume her new position.

She also shook hands with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Ivana Bacik and other TDs.

Ireland’s new government has yet to be confirmed, with the November 29 election results producing no outright winner.

Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin won the most seats following the vote.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are currently negotiating with the Regional Independent Group, which is made up of nine independent TDs, including Ms Murphy, to become the third leg of the next government.

Yesterday, Mr Harris resigned as Taoiseach at a meeting with President Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain.

He will stay on in the role until a new taoiseach is appointed.