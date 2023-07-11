Irish President will ‘continue constitutional duties’ after undergoing surgery today

IRISH President Michael D Higgins will undergo surgery today to relieve back pain.

The President’s office has confirmed that Ireland's head of state will continue his work following the elective medical procedure although he will carry out less public engagements for the remainder of summer.

“Following the procedure, the President will continue to carry out his constitutional duties, including consideration of legislation, from Áras an Uachtaráin and from his home in Galway,” they confirmed in a statement.

The medical procedure has been “planned for some time, ahead of a busy autumn schedule, including a number of planned engagements overseas, and following the completion of a substantial programme over the first half of the year”, they added.

President Higgins is expected to carry out “a reduced number of public engagements over the remaining weeks of the summer while he completes a short rehabilitation programme”.

During this time he “will be preparing speeches for the autumn engagements and continuing to fulfil his constitutional duties”, his office confirmed.