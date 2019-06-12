Irish priest arrested for possession of meth in the US while battling siblings in dispute over mother’s will
News

Irish priest arrested for possession of meth in the US while battling siblings in dispute over mother’s will

AN IRISH CATHOLIC PRIEST based in New York was arrested for possession of meth - meaning that a battle with fellow siblings over his late mother’s will has been suspended.

Father Michael O’Leary, 50, was arrested by New York police in the early hours of St Patrick’s Day, March 17, after being found with half an ounce of methamphetamine.

Due to his arrest, a dispute between six siblings over the will of O’Leary’s mother can no longer proceed before the Irish High Court.

The dispute is a tricky one. Fr Michael is one of six children of Mrs Elizabeth O’Leary, who died in September 2014.

Four of his siblings; Nora Harpur, Barry O’Leary, Tadgh O’Leary and Marie O’Leary have brought High Court proceedings against him and his other brother John O’Leary.

Advertisement

Dublin high court

The four plaintiffs claim that their mother’s will - that saw the family home left to the two defendants - was executed when Mrs O’Leary was of unsound mind.

It’s also claimed by the plaintiffs that the defendants pressured their mother into signing such a will, back in 2009, a claim that is denied by Fr Michael and his brother John.

The case was scheduled for a hearing later this month but has now been suspended due to Fr Michael’s arrest.

The 50-year-old is due back before a New York court this month in respect of the drug charges, after police searched his car back in March.

Advertisement
The mugshots of O'Leary and his associate released by US media outlets

Fr O’Leary was officially charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and the criminal possession of controlled substance and is currently remanded on bail.

His lawyers claim that Fr Michael won’t be emotionally or psychologically ready to face such sensitive charges back in Ireland, due to the situation in the US, and so the proceedings are likely to be pushed back to a later date in the next few days.

See More: Catholic Priest, Drug Charges, Family Dispute, High Court Dublin, Irish Courts, Irish Family, Irish Priest, Methamphetamine, Mother's Will, NYPD, New York City

Related

Irish priest slams ‘dramatic rise’ in demonic activity across Ireland as he calls for more exorcists to be trained
News 1 year ago

Irish priest slams ‘dramatic rise’ in demonic activity across Ireland as he calls for more exorcists to be trained

By: Aidan Lonergan

Catholic school forced to cover up ‘unfortunate’ new statue of boy kneeling in front of saint
News 1 year ago

Catholic school forced to cover up ‘unfortunate’ new statue of boy kneeling in front of saint

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish priest banned after drink driving four times over blood alcohol limit
News 1 year ago

Irish priest banned after drink driving four times over blood alcohol limit

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

US Vice President Mike Pence says it was ‘the right decision’ to ban pride flags from flying at US embassies
News 21 hours ago

US Vice President Mike Pence says it was ‘the right decision’ to ban pride flags from flying at US embassies

By: Harry Brent

Broken hearted family of Dublin man killed while crossing the road open up about the tragedy
News 22 hours ago

Broken hearted family of Dublin man killed while crossing the road open up about the tragedy

By: Harry Brent

Canada bans the captivity of whales and dolphins
News 1 day ago

Canada bans the captivity of whales and dolphins

By: Harry Brent

Over half of Irish men use booze as 'coping mechanism' to deal with stress and depression, new report finds
News 1 day ago

Over half of Irish men use booze as 'coping mechanism' to deal with stress and depression, new report finds

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tributes pour in for young soldier, 22, named as victim of Limerick drowning tragedy
News 1 day ago

Tributes pour in for young soldier, 22, named as victim of Limerick drowning tragedy

By: Aidan Lonergan