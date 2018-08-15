TRADITIONAL IRISH stew has been named among the world's top culinary experiences in a new guide from the Lonely Planet.

It may be something of a divisive choice among Irish people, but the dish ranked highly in the new list of the top 500 food experiences in the world.

Irish stew ranked 47th in the travel guides "Ultimate Eatlist", earning a glowing review to boot.

"You can season the stew with salt but the flavour is best enhanced by eating it in one of those pubs, with one of those pints of Guinness, and friends," the guide says.

"Many cultures locate the romance of food in hours of preparation and myriad ingredients; for the Irish, the romance is in the eating and whatever happens around it."

The top 10 ranked experiences on the list are:

10. Dim sum in Hong Kong

9. Pizza Margherita in Naples, Italy

8. Bibimbap in Seoul, South Korea

7. Crayfish in Kaikoura, New Zealand

6. Smørrebrød in Copenhagen, Denmark

5. Som tum in Bangkok, Thailand

4. Beef brisket in Texas, USA

3. Sushi in Tokyo, Japan

2. Curry laksa in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

1. Pintxos in San Sebastián, Spain

Irish stew wasn't the only dish from the Emerald Isle to make the Top 500, with black pudding (458th) and barmbrack (496th) also featuring.