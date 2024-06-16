Irish talent lined up for BBC's new nostalgia-fuelled horror comedy, Video Nasty

A HOST of Irish talent has been lined up to star in an upcoming dark comedy series that is set to air on BBC and Virgin Media Television next year.

Video Nasty, produced by Ireland's Deadpan Pictures, is currently filming on the island of Ireland and is set to air in early 2025.

Set in the 1980s, the series sees three teenagers go on an epic quest to complete a cult VHS collection but instead get mixed up in a murder investigation and become chief suspects.

The series is described as a deadly, deadpan comedy with a raucous, racy, retro flavour — an '80s throwback that is all about the hysterical world we live in today.

Shell suits and high-top sneakers

While the story might be set in the past, the cast boasts some of Ireland's brightest upcoming talents.

Justin Daniels Anene and Cal O'Donnell (Sanctuary: A Witch's Tale) and Leia Murphy (Fair City) head up the cast as Billy, Con and Leia respectively, 'three mostly-normal-but-kind-of-weird teenagers'.

They are joined by Irish stars Simone Kirby (His Dark Materials), Valerie O'Connor (Red Rock) and Declan Rodgers (Shooting for Socrates).

The Irish talent isn't just showcased on the screen, with the series penned by Hugh Travers (Trial of the Century, Red Rock) with Dubliner Megan K. Fox (Cailín Álainn, EastEnders) helming some of the episodes.

"We have a wonderfully funny cast and showcase for the next generation of talent in a series that blends laugh-out-loud comedy with compelling horror-themed drama," said Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning for BBC Northern Ireland.

"It's a joyful and nostalgic reflection on growing up in a time of shell suits and high-top sneakers, punctuated by anarchic silliness and edge-of-your-seat thrills."

His praise for the young leads was echoed by Anthony Nilan, Director of Programming at Virgin Media Television.

"From the moment Justin, Cal and Leia appear on screen they rewind the tape back to the 1980s and you become fully immersed in their world," he said.

"We can't wait for viewers to see them in action and discover these incredibly talented actors for themselves."

Horror alumni

Keith Potter of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland says Video Nasty boasts 'sharp, funny scripts' and offers a 'pastiche of familiar horror tropes and the 1980s backdrop of VHS tapes and analogue TV'.

Despite the fun nostalgia factor though, there is some prestigious horror alumni involved with the project.

Chris Smith, who wrote and directed big screen horrors Creep (starring Sean Harris), Triangle (starring Melissa George) and Consecration (starring Danny Huston), will direct some of the episodes.

Julie Baines will serve as producer, having previously worked with Smith on Creep and Triangle.

Video Nasty is produced by Deadpan Pictures in association with Boat Rocker, with support from Northern Ireland Screen, Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and Coimisiún na Meán.

The six-part series is set to air in early 2025 on BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in Britain, Virgin Media Television in Ireland and ARD-Mediathek in Germany.