Irish teenagers honoured for heroic rescue of father and two children from the sea in County Antrim

FOUR TEENAGE boys have been officially honoured for their heroic rescue of a father and two children earlier this year.

On 25 June, Michael Quinn, Josh Schnell, Shane McKenne and Niall Óg McGuigan's quick thinking "undoubtedly saved the lives of three people" when they risked their own safety to rescue a man and his children from the water.

The teenagers, all aged 16 and who attend St Killian's College in County Antrim, were at White Park Bay this summer when they noticed a man and his young son and daughter in trouble in the sea and rushed in to help them.

They managed to bring the young family safely back to shore, and their heroic actions led to local Councillors calling for their bravery.

The motion, which was agreed by the council, read:

"That this council recognizes the bravery of the four young teenagers Michael Quinn, Josh Schnell, Shane McKenna and Niall Og McGuigan from the Ruairi Og hurling club in Cushendall, when they rescued a father and his two young children when they got into difficulties while swimming at White Park Bay.”

Michael, Josh, Shane and Niall Óg yesterday met with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Alderman Mark Fielding yesterday, October 14, near the scene of the daring rescue.

After hearing the story of the rescue first-hand from Michael, Josh, Shane and Niall Óg, Alderman Fielding said: “These four young men represent the best of our community and their quick thinking and swift intervention undoubtedly saved the lives of three people.

“They are a credit to their families and I was pleased to have this opportunity to recognise their selflessness.

“We live in a beautiful place, and our coastline and beaches are among our greatest assets, but we must remember that the sea can be treacherous at all times of the year and I would urge people to always put safety first.”