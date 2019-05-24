WHISKEY ENTHUSIASTS can now get a distinctive taste of the fascinating story behind some of their favourite Irish spirits.

A Story of Irish Whiskey is a brand new five-part podcast from Last Call Media chronicling the story of how the Jameson, Powers and Murphy families banded together in 1966 to transform the fortunes of Irish whiskey forever.

Detailing the incredible highs and lows of what proved to be one of the most important periods in the history of whiskey making on the Emerald Isle, the podcast will employ a mix of new interviews, archive recordings and several dramatic recreations to tell its story.

Conor McQuaid, CEO and chairman of Irish Distillers, said: “At our core, we believe that Irish Distillers exists to bring people together, be that through the growth of the Irish whiskey category, the experiences we create at our brand homes in Dublin and Midleton, or the simple enjoyment of our portfolio of whiskeys around the world.

“From the moment three whiskey families came together in 1966, we have been working hard to sustain and grow an industry that is inextricably linked to our Irish heritage.

“Everything that we do is driven by a desire to see the continued growth of Irish whiskey on the world stage, and today Irish whiskey has more fans and made more connections than at any other point since the 19th century.

“We believe that now is the time to tell the story of Irish whiskey to an ever-growing audience and further promote the reputation of one of Ireland’s most iconic exports.”

Featuring commentary from guests including Kristen, Tara and Andrea Jameson, and Charles C O’Reilly – a descendent of John Power - and master distiller emeritus at Irish Distillers, Barry Crockett, A Story of Irish Whiskey is available to download now.

The new podcast is available to download and list to at Audioboom, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Castbox and Radio Public.