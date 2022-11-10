This whiskey and Guinness cheeseburger recipe will make your day

THE IRISH do a mean burger.

And with food providing a welcome distraction a the moment, few things can beat a perfectly primed cheeseburger.

This Whiskey Blue Cheese Burger with Guinness Cheese Sauce and Crispy Onions recipe comes courtesy of Half Baked Harvest and is a thing of culinary beauty.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What you will need:

For the burgers:

1 1/2 pounds ground beef

4 ounces blue cheese cut into 4 cubes

salt and pepper

4 buns, toasted

For the whiskey glaze:

1/4 cup whiskey

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or to taste

1/4 teaspoon pepper

For the Guinness cheese sauce:

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons flour

1/2 cup Guinness

1/2-1 cup milk

8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

salt and pepper to taste

For the onions:

2 large white onions halved and sliced thin

2 cups buttermilk

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon salt

pinch of pepper + cayenne pepper

oil for frying

How to make it:

The burgers:

Divide the meat into four sections before placing a cube of blue cheese at the centre of each, enclosing the cheese in the meat to create four solid patties. Aim to have your barbecue cooking a medium heat. Season the patties with salt and pepper. Grill the meat. 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the burgers from the grill and cover with foil. Leave to rest while you prepare the cheese sauce.

The whiskey glaze:

Mix the whiskey, soy sauce, ketchup, honey, mustard, Worcestershire, cayenne and pepper in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for a further 5 minutes or so until the sauce begins to thicken. Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve with barbecue.

The stout cheese sauce:

Heat a medium-sized saucepan over a medium heat. Melt the butter and add in the flour. Whisk together to create a roux. Cook for 2 minutes until golden. Add the beer along with 1/2 cup milk and stir on a low heat until it thickens. Add in the cheddar cheese and stir until smooth. If the sauce seems too thick, thin with milk. Season with salt and pepper.

The onions:

Add the sliced onions to a large bowl and add the buttermilk, making sure the onions are completely submerged. Then allow to sit for 10-30 minutes. Add the flour, salt and a pinch of cayenne and pepper before giving a good toss. Heat a large pot of oil until it reaches 375F. Take a handful of onions from the buttermilk and place them in the flour mixture, tapping off any excess. Drop the onions into the hot oil. Use a spoon to ensure they stay broken up. Allow 1-2 minutes for each before removing and placing on a paper towel-lined plate. Repeat with the remaining onion slices. Always watch closely to avoid burning. Cover to retain heat before adding to barbecue.

Serve the burgers in a toasted bun with a careful topping of whiskey glaze and cheese sauce. Add the crispy onions, place the bun on top and squash. Enjoy!