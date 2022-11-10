This whiskey and Guinness cheeseburger recipe will make your day

THE IRISH do a mean burger.
And with food providing a welcome distraction a the moment, few things can beat a perfectly primed cheeseburger.
This Whiskey Blue Cheese Burger with Guinness Cheese Sauce and Crispy Onions recipe comes courtesy of Half Baked Harvest and is a thing of culinary beauty.
Here’s everything you need to know.
What you will need:
For the burgers:
1 1/2 pounds ground beef
4 ounces blue cheese cut into 4 cubes
salt and pepper
4 buns, toasted
For the whiskey glaze:
1/4 cup whiskey
1/4 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey
1 teaspoon dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper or to taste
1/4 teaspoon pepper
For the Guinness cheese sauce:
4 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup Guinness
1/2-1 cup milk
8 ounces sharp cheddar cheese
salt and pepper to taste
For the onions:
2 large white onions halved and sliced thin
2 cups buttermilk
2 cups flour
1 tablespoon salt
pinch of pepper + cayenne pepper
oil for frying
How to make it:
The burgers:
- Divide the meat into four sections before placing a cube of blue cheese at the centre of each, enclosing the cheese in the meat to create four solid patties.
- Aim to have your barbecue cooking a medium heat. Season the patties with salt and pepper.
- Grill the meat. 4-5 minutes per side for medium-rare. Remove the burgers from the grill and cover with foil. Leave to rest while you prepare the cheese sauce.
The whiskey glaze:
- Mix the whiskey, soy sauce, ketchup, honey, mustard, Worcestershire, cayenne and pepper in a small saucepan.
- Bring to a boil and then reduce the heat to a simmer. Simmer for a further 5 minutes or so until the sauce begins to thicken. Keep warm over low heat until ready to serve with barbecue.
The stout cheese sauce:
- Heat a medium-sized saucepan over a medium heat. Melt the butter and add in the flour. Whisk together to create a roux. Cook for 2 minutes until golden.
- Add the beer along with 1/2 cup milk and stir on a low heat until it thickens. Add in the cheddar cheese and stir until smooth. If the sauce seems too thick, thin with milk. Season with salt and pepper.
The onions:
- Add the sliced onions to a large bowl and add the buttermilk, making sure the onions are completely submerged. Then allow to sit for 10-30 minutes.
- Add the flour, salt and a pinch of cayenne and pepper before giving a good toss.
- Heat a large pot of oil until it reaches 375F. Take a handful of onions from the buttermilk and place them in the flour mixture, tapping off any excess.
- Drop the onions into the hot oil. Use a spoon to ensure they stay broken up.
- Allow 1-2 minutes for each before removing and placing on a paper towel-lined plate.
- Repeat with the remaining onion slices. Always watch closely to avoid burning.
- Cover to retain heat before adding to barbecue.
Serve the burgers in a toasted bun with a careful topping of whiskey glaze and cheese sauce. Add the crispy onions, place the bun on top and squash. Enjoy!