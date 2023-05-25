Irishman appointed mayor of West Yorkshire borough

AN Irishman has been sworn in as the new mayor for a West Yorkshire borough this week.

Cahal Burke is the Mayor of Kirklees for 2023/24, following a ceremony which took place at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Mr Burke, a Liberal Democrat councillor for the Lindley Ward, begins his term this week and has enlisted the help of his daughter Sinead who will stand beside him as Mayoress.

Also in attendance at the mayor-making ceremony, which took place yesterday afternoon, was Ireland’s Consul General for the North of England, Sarah Mangan and Vice Consul Carina O’Brien.

Following the event, Ireland's Consul General for the North of England shared their support for the appointment, with a tweet stating: "From Dublin back to West Yorkshire and the election of Irish born Cahal Burke as Mayor of Kirklees.

"It was an honour for [our] Consul General and Vice Consul to be present at the mayor-making ceremony today".

Born in Dublin, Mr Burke has lived in the Colne Valley Constituency for over 25 years, with most of that time spent living in the Lindley Ward.

He describes himself as “a proud father and a very active member of the community”.

Having studied computing at the University of Huddersfield, he went on to complete teacher training before working at several colleges and schools around the West Yorkshire region.

An active Liberal Democrat Party member and campaigner for many years, Mr Burke was first elected as a Kirklees Councillor for Lindley Ward in May 2010 after which he became a full time councillor.

He now combines his role as a local councillor with a part-time position at a local college.

Mr Burke will be supported in his mayoral duties for the year ahead by the new Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Nosheen Dad.