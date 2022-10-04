Irishman becomes first person to row from New York to Galway

AN IRISHMAN has completed the impressive feat of being the first person to row from New York to Galway, following an early-morning rescue mission off the coast of Galway this morning.

The journey, which Damian Browne completed in a small boat, took 112 days and stretched 5,000km.

Mr Browne is a former second-row for Connacht and Leinster, and now becomes one of the few people to row both ways across the Atlantic.

The trip was been declared a success despite the unforgiving weather conditions which prompted the Irish Coast Guard to carry out a rescue off Turbo beach shortly after 1am, according to The Irish Times.

In a statement, Mr Browne's team said he was in "good spirits" despite not being able to make it to the Port of Galway. He has now been reunited with his family, and will attend a homecoming in Galway Docks on Tuesday.

He left Manhattan on 14 June, clocked up 3,450 nautical miles and 2,686 hours at sea before making landfall in Ireland.