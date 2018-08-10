Irishman in Ibiza under police guard after escaping from hospital while naked and wielding knives
A 28-year-old Irishman has been put under police guard in Ibiza after he escaped a hospital while naked and carrying knives.

The man, who is believed to be under the influence of illicit substances, was originally arrested yesterday morning after “acting aggressively” towards local police officers in the area of Sant Antoni de Portmany on the popular holiday island.

He was hospitalised at Can Misses Hospital after suffering injuries during the arrest, according to Periodico de Ibiza.

After receiving medical treatment, the man tried to flee from his bed in A&E.

He lost his hospital gown while trying to evade authorities, and reportedly hit at least three members of staff including a security guard, a caretaker and an orderly.

Shortly afterwards, he was caught again and found to be holding two knives.

Police managed to apprehend him while hospital staff gave him painkillers and readmitted him to the hospital.

He has now been placed under police guard over fears he may attempt to flee again or harm himself or others.

The man’s identity is not yet known.

