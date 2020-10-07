Irish woman, 61, 'fighting for her life' after being shot through her living room window in Derry

A SIXTY-ONE-YEAR-OLD woman is in a critical condition following a shooting in Derry on Monday night.

The incident reportedly occurred just before midnight in the Coleraine area of Co. Derry. It's understood the woman was watching television when she was shot and was not directly targeted by the shooter.

Emergency services were called and rushed to the scene shortly after where they treated the woman.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed that a 61-year-old woman who had been injured and had been taking to hospital. As of Tuesday, her condition was described as critical.

Advertisement

Detective Chief Inspector Dunny McCubbin said: "They fired through numerous windows indiscriminately not knowing where the lethal bullets would end up. This clearly highlights the blatant disregard these criminal gangs have for their own community.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, and detectives are working to establish a motive for the attack and to identify those responsible.

The PSNI has appealed to anyone who was in the Bushmills Road area on Monday night who noticed anything that could assist officers in their investigation or who may possess any relevant information about the "callous" attack to contact CID in Coleraine by calling 101, quoting reference 2174 05/10/20.