Irishman posts hilarious review of trip to Dublin pub during Covid-19 pandemic

AN ELOQUENT Irishman is the toast of Dublin after posting a brilliant review online that perfectly sums up the situation in the Irish capital.

The unnamed drinker has won praise from the owners of Keelings of Donabate, one of only a handful of pubs still open in Dublin.

With the city currently under Level 3 Lockdown, pub patrons are required to sit outside and in limited numbers.

The chilly weather may have put some punters off, but this particular drinker wasn’t deterred, even going as far as posting a review of his experience online.

In fact, while the reviewer came off as a bit curmudgeon in places, they were ultimately able to see the funny side of it all.

Advertisement

The poetic visitor wrote:

"I was in a pub, a real pub this evening....well a beer garden and I looked in the window to the pub.

“My ass cheeks shook with the cold. I had 3 pints of Guinness, I felt like we were on everest it was that cold......there was 15 allowed in the beer garden.

“We all braved the elements together and we are now technically family.

“I rattled, it was bitter.....would i do it again ahhhhhh yehhhhhh its the most Irish I've felt in yonks up d bleedin dubs"

A perfect showcase of the famous Irish sense of humour, the post won praise from staff at Keelings of Donabate, who decided to share it on social media.

Advertisement

"We love reviews from our great customers but this one takes the biscuit,” they said.

“It sums up the general feeling perfectly."

They thanked the reviewer - who wishes to remain anonymous - for their continued custom and good humour in the circumstances.

Here's hoping for better days and more pints to come.

Slainte.