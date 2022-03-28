Daniel O'Donnell joins celebration of Irish culture and heritage in London's Islington
Community

Daniel O'Donnell with Mayor of Islington Councillor Troy Gallagher (PICS: Brendan Vaughan)

A NIGHT of glitz and glamour was held to celebrate the Irish culture and heritage in the London borough of Islington.

Councillor Troy Gallagher, the first Irish Mayor of Islington, hosted the event, which marked St Patrick’s Day and also the end of his year in the ceremonial role.

Singer Daniel O'Donnell with Irish Ambassador to the UK, Adrian O'Neill and his wife Aisling at the celebration event (PICS: Brendan Vaughan)

Cllr Gallagher, a Donegal native who has lived in Islington for more than 20 years, took on the role of mayor in May 2021.

He chose A New Tomorrow as his theme for the year, and his official charities have been ICAP, forum+ and James Place.

Mayor of Islington Councillor Troy Gallagher with Irish musicians who performed on the night

Special guests who attended the Mayor’s Celebration Ball on Saturday, March 19, included Donegal singer Daniel O’Donnell and the Irish Ambassador to Britain, Adrian O’Neill and his wife Aisling.

