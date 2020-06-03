Jedward take part in Black Lives Matter protests in Hollywood
Jedward take part in Black Lives Matter protests in Hollywood

IRISH MUSIC duo Jedward have been taking part in Black Lives Matter protests in Hollywood, California.

Twin brothers John and Edward, who shot to fame after appearing on the X Factor in 2009 and who have represented Ireland on the Eurovision stage twice, have kept a rather low profile for the past number of years.

Now, however, they are firmly back in the public eye after they shared photos and videos of them marching alongside thousands of others in support of Black Lives Matter.

Demonstrators have been protesting for eight days across the United States against racism and police brutality, after another black man, George Floyd, was killed by a white police officer.

Protests are believed to have spread to all 50 states in the US, and cities across the world have been following suit: in Dublin, Paris, London and Christchurch thousands have gathered in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

In one video posted by the duo to Twitter, one twin can be seen standing on a car as it travels down Santa Monica Boulevard, shouting "No justice, no peace", words which have become a symbol of the movement.

A Black Lives Matter protest took place in Dublin on Monday, 1 June, which saw an estimated 5,000 people march through the city centre before taking a knee outside the US Embassy in Ballsbridge in solidarity with George Floyd and the unrest in the United States.

While Gardaí are investigating the protests for potential breaches of the coronavirus lockdown in Ireland, more protests are scheduled to take place in cities across Ireland throughout the week and into the weekend.

In the US, President Donald Trump has brought in the National Guard and the military to "dominate" the protests, after previously warning "when the looting starts, the shooting starts".

Protests are set to continue today.

