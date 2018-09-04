John Gilligan remanded back into custody over alleged money laundering after judge removes himself from case
News

John Gilligan remanded back into custody over alleged money laundering after judge removes himself from case

ONE of Ireland's most notorious criminals, John Gilligan, has been remanded back into custody in a Belfast court over money laundering charges.

The 66-year-old was arrested last month at Belfast International Airport as he attempted to board a plane with €23,000 in a suitcase.

He appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court this morning via video link accused of attempting to remove criminal property.

Gilligan, wearing an open necked, light blue shirt, confirmed his identity and that he could see and hear the court, telling the clerk “yes I can, thank you very much.”

His lawyer told the district judge that his client was seeking the shortest possible period of remand as he wanted to see momentum maintained in the case.

Advertisement

The judge said he was unable to deal with Mr Gilligan's case because he had been a partner in a firm that represented the accused in a previous case at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin.

As such, the judge said he was not going not rule on the application for a shorter remand.

He told the court that he would ask a judge in Coleraine to deal with the case.

It was adjourned for one week.

Gilligan spent 17 years in prison for the trafficking of commercial quantities of cannabis resin.

He was released on October 15th. 2013.

In 2002, Gilligan was tried for and acquitted of the murder of the investigative journalist Veronica Guerin,

Advertisement

In the months before her killing, she was doing investigative reporting about Gilligan's involvement in the illegal recreational drugs trade in Ireland.

See More: Antrim, Belfast, Court, Crime, John Gilligan, Money Laundering, Northern Ireland

Related

Tragedy as prisoner, 22, found dead at jail in Northern Ireland
News 5 days ago

Tragedy as prisoner, 22, found dead at jail in Northern Ireland

By: Aidan Lonergan

11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training
News 1 week ago

11-year-old boy dies a week after collapsing during football training

By: Ryan Price

Three men threatened with knife during robbery
News 3 weeks ago

Three men threatened with knife during robbery

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip
News 5 minutes ago

Dublin school investigating claims students paid for prostitutes during charity trip

By: Ryan Price

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer
News 1 hour ago

School director fired for hiring 'pole dancers' to welcome children back from summer

By: Jack Beresford

Watch foodie Phil Rosenthal fall in love with Irish whiskey on Netflix documentary series
News 3 hours ago

Watch foodie Phil Rosenthal fall in love with Irish whiskey on Netflix documentary series

By: Jack Beresford

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed
News 3 hours ago

Beyoncé's little-known Irish heritage revealed

By: Jack Beresford

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers
News 4 hours ago

Bray Head's WWII Éire sign restored by volunteers

By: Ryan Price