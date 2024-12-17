Judge orders British Government to hold public inquiry into Sean Brown murder

A JUDGE has ordered the British Government to set up a public inquiry into the murder of Sean Brown in Derry more than 25 years ago.

The 62-year-old GAA official was murdered by loyalists in 1997.

He had been locking the gates of the Bellaghy Wolf Tones GAA club when he was abducted by members of the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF).

He was later shot six times near Randalstown, Co Antrim, although nobody has ever been convicted of the murder.

Today a High Court Judge in Belfast ruled that a public inquiry should be held into the killing to investigate the full extent of state collusion in Mr Brown’s death.

The ruling followed a judicial review challenge made by Mr Brown’s 87-year-old widow Bridie Brown.

First Minister of Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill has called on the British government to accept the ruling and grant the public inquiry.

“Sean Brown’s family has fought every step of the way to achieve truth and justice following his murder in 1997,” she said.

“Today’s ruling in the High Court has concluded the only lawful way for this case to comply with human rights’ legislation is through a public inquiry.”

She added: “This is an unequivocal decision by the judge, and must be accepted by the British government. There can be no further delays to this case.

“I want to commend Sean’s wife, Bridie, and the entire family who did not give up despite decades of delay and denial.

“To uncover the full extent of Sean’s murder, [Northern Ireland Secretary] Hilary Benn must now act swiftly to hold a public inquiry and at last, deliver truth and justice for the Brown family.”