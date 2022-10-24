Just Stop Oil activists pie wax figure of King Charles in London
Two supporters of Just Stop Oil have covered a Madame Tussauds waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake, demanding that the Government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.

FOUR JUST Stop Oil activists have been arrested after throwing chocolate cake into the face of King Charles’s wax figure in Madame Tussauds on Monday morning.

Two eco-warriors were filmed shouting “The time for words has moved to the time for action” before splatting the model of the new King at the central London attraction.

One staff appears to yell “Stop!” as the activists remove their tourist disguises to reveal Just Stop Oil T-shirts and step over the red rope.

The two activists each pie the figure, with the nearby figures of Camilla, William and Kate being left clear.

Scotland Yard said: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10.50hrs.

“They have both been arrested for criminal damage.”

They added later: “Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

In a thread of tweets, Just Stop Oil identified the activists as Eilidh McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, 29, from Sunderland.

“The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake," they said.

The action takes place a few weeks ahead of COP 27 which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend and deliver a speech at, on the advice of the then, now former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

