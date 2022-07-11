Killer of schoolgirl Ava White sentenced to minimum of 13 years in Liverpool

A 15-year-old boy who stabbed a schoolgirl over a row concerning a Snapchat video has been sentenced for a minimum of 13 years for her murder.

The boy, who was 14 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, killed Ava White in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on event in November 2021.

He had claimed during the trial that he accidentally stabbed her in self-defence, but was found guilty in May after a 12-day trial.

He was sentenced today for a minimum of 13 years at Liverpool Crown Court.

The trial heard that Ava and her friends got into an argument with the teenager and three of his friends after the boys recorded videos on Snapchat of her group.

The boy told the jury he heard one of Ava's group threaten to stab his friend if he did not delete a video of Ava.

He claimed he had wanted to "frighten her away" and had not meant to stab her, while Ava's friends say the boy grinned after attacking her before fleeing.

The court heard he then discarded the knife and took off his coat, which was later found in a wheelie bin.

CCTV later showed him and his friends in a shop where the boy took a selfie and bought butter, which he said was for crumpets.

More than 20 of Ava's family and friends were in the public gallery, ITV reports.